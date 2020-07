Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Stonebridge Ranch home with wonderful community amenities! Bright, open floor plan. Kitchen opens up to spacious living area with gas fireplace, formal dining, and breakfast nook. Split bedrooms. Enjoy views of the backyard from the living area, breakfast area, and master. Master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and walk-in closet. Granite in kitchen! Buyer to verify accuracy of all measurements and schools. Applicants must use NHC Docs to apply.