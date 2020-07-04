All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 11 2019 at 11:06 AM

2608 Ozark Cove

2608 Ozark Cove · No Longer Available
Location

2608 Ozark Cove, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Great location near the neighborhood lake. Bedrooms are spacious with the master on the first floor. Large bath (sep. tub & shower), walk-in closets. Neutral tile. Lovely kitchen with ceramic tile counters and breakfast bar. N Nice landscaping in front yard, large backyard with patio and sprinklers. Front entry garage. New Carpet and Roof.
Community with Beach Club, Tennis courts. Walk to park & playground and fish pond. Owner pays HOA due.
Directions: 75 North to Eldorado, left on Eldorado to Custer. Right (North) on Custer, right on Foundtainview to Ozark Cove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2608 Ozark Cove have any available units?
2608 Ozark Cove doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2608 Ozark Cove have?
Some of 2608 Ozark Cove's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2608 Ozark Cove currently offering any rent specials?
2608 Ozark Cove is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2608 Ozark Cove pet-friendly?
No, 2608 Ozark Cove is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2608 Ozark Cove offer parking?
Yes, 2608 Ozark Cove offers parking.
Does 2608 Ozark Cove have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2608 Ozark Cove does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2608 Ozark Cove have a pool?
No, 2608 Ozark Cove does not have a pool.
Does 2608 Ozark Cove have accessible units?
No, 2608 Ozark Cove does not have accessible units.
Does 2608 Ozark Cove have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2608 Ozark Cove has units with dishwashers.

