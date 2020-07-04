2608 Ozark Cove

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground garage tennis court

Great location near the neighborhood lake. Bedrooms are spacious with the master on the first floor. Large bath (sep. tub & shower), walk-in closets. Neutral tile. Lovely kitchen with ceramic tile counters and breakfast bar. N Nice landscaping in front yard, large backyard with patio and sprinklers. Front entry garage. New Carpet and Roof.

Community with Beach Club, Tennis courts. Walk to park & playground and fish pond. Owner pays HOA due.

Directions: 75 North to Eldorado, left on Eldorado to Custer. Right (North) on Custer, right on Foundtainview to Ozark Cove.