2600 Terrace Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Well kept one story house with split bedrooms and corner WBFP. Nice sized kitchen with huge walk-in pantry and utility area combo. Carpet free home for easy maintenance. Owner will not accept pets. No smokers.

The area has Vega elementary school and community play park within walking distance!