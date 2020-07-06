All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2600 Terrace Drive

Location

2600 Terrace Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Well kept one story house with split bedrooms and corner WBFP. Nice sized kitchen with huge walk-in pantry and utility area combo. Carpet free home for easy maintenance. Owner will not accept pets. No smokers.
The area has Vega elementary school and community play park within walking distance!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

