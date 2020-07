Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Just minutes away for 380 and 75, within walking distance to local schools including Collin County Community College! Fully remodeled with flooring, carpet, and painting in all rooms. Large home on cul de sac with 5 bedrooms, 2 living areas, and 2 dining. Covered patio in rear is great for evening barbeques and relaxing on the weekend.