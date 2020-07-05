All apartments in McKinney
Last updated October 26 2019 at 3:11 AM

2516 Pepper Tree Circle

2516 Pepper Tree Circle · No Longer Available
Location

2516 Pepper Tree Circle, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
w/d hookup
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
media room
Beautiful custom home with tons of updates. Corner lot over with over half an acre. Open plan with lots of lighting, extra space and a backyard designed for entertaining. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Study has skylights & view of back yard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large island. Master bed has bay windows that provide tons of natural light. Master Bath has luxurious soaker tub and vanity seating area. Washer dryer connections, and storage. Large media room with a 15ft high definition projector screen. Back yard updated this year with beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio and covered gazebo with ceiling fan and tv.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have any available units?
2516 Pepper Tree Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have?
Some of 2516 Pepper Tree Circle's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2516 Pepper Tree Circle currently offering any rent specials?
2516 Pepper Tree Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2516 Pepper Tree Circle pet-friendly?
No, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle offer parking?
No, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle does not offer parking.
Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have a pool?
Yes, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle has a pool.
Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have accessible units?
No, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 2516 Pepper Tree Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2516 Pepper Tree Circle has units with dishwashers.

