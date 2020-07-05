2516 Pepper Tree Circle

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony w/d hookup recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pool media room

Beautiful custom home with tons of updates. Corner lot over with over half an acre. Open plan with lots of lighting, extra space and a backyard designed for entertaining. Living room has a fireplace and vaulted ceiling. Study has skylights & view of back yard. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, granite counters and a large island. Master bed has bay windows that provide tons of natural light. Master Bath has luxurious soaker tub and vanity seating area. Washer dryer connections, and storage. Large media room with a 15ft high definition projector screen. Back yard updated this year with beautiful landscaping, swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, covered patio and covered gazebo with ceiling fan and tv.