Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Great house with functional floor plan. Entire house has been repainted & recarpeted. Large Master down, has double sinks, brand new standing shower and garden tub with walk-in closet. Light kitchen has tons of storage space, walk-in pantry and new appliances. Family room has corner fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Upstairs has been recarpeted. 3 spacious bedrooms with oversized gameroom and storage room or small office. Close to shopping, schools and major highways.