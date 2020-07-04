2506 Buckskin Drive, McKinney, TX 75071 High Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Charming 3 bedroom home with spacious kitchen and living space. Eat up bar for extra dining space. Spacious owners retreat with recently updated master bathroom. Convenient access to the generous covered back patio from the living area and the master bedroom. Easy access to the newly developed shopping area at Hardin and 380. No pets permitted.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2506 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
2506 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2506 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 2506 Buckskin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2506 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2506 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.