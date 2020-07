Amenities

Absolutely gorgeous 1 story home in Mckinney. This home boasts of hand scraped wood floors through out living and dining areas. Granite counter tops in the kitchen with tons of cabinet and storage. Open floor plan, formal dining room and breakfast area. Newly tiled bathrooms. Good size shady, fenced backyard with storage. Close to Collin College, shops and freeway access 380 and HWY 75. Mckinney living at it's BEST!