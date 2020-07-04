All apartments in McKinney
2504 Shady Grove Lane

2504 Shady Grove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2504 Shady Grove Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
Lovely, single story, 4 bedroom home, with split layout. Open floor plan with large living area and formal DR. Family room with fireplace, is open to kitchen with lots of natural light. Spacious Master bath has shower and sep tub, double sinks. New paint throughout. One BR, at front of house, lends itself for office or guest room. Fenced yard. Walking distance to schools. Close to major highways, all new shopping area minutes away! Freezer in garage and portable b'ball hoop stay on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have any available units?
2504 Shady Grove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have?
Some of 2504 Shady Grove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2504 Shady Grove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2504 Shady Grove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2504 Shady Grove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2504 Shady Grove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2504 Shady Grove Lane offers parking.
Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2504 Shady Grove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have a pool?
No, 2504 Shady Grove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have accessible units?
No, 2504 Shady Grove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2504 Shady Grove Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2504 Shady Grove Lane has units with dishwashers.

