2504 Shady Grove Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely, single story, 4 bedroom home, with split layout. Open floor plan with large living area and formal DR. Family room with fireplace, is open to kitchen with lots of natural light. Spacious Master bath has shower and sep tub, double sinks. New paint throughout. One BR, at front of house, lends itself for office or guest room. Fenced yard. Walking distance to schools. Close to major highways, all new shopping area minutes away! Freezer in garage and portable b'ball hoop stay on property.