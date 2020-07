Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom & 2-car garage home in Sandy Glen. Excellent prime location in McKinney, close to restaurants, shopping, groceries, easy access to Highway 380 and US 75. Home is just a block away from Elementary School in the highly acclaimed McKinney ISD. New floor and painting. New roof was installed in August 2018. New dish washer. Move-in ready.