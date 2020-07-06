2503 Buckskin Drive, McKinney, TX 75071 High Pointe
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Great open floor plan one story that is move in ready. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in all living areas. New carpet in all bedrooms. Warm neutral colors throughout the home. Split bedroom floor plan with private master. Upgraded lighting throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The large living area features a corner brick fireplace. An abundance of windows gives bright natural light. Good sized back yard and an open back patio.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
