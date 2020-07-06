All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2503 Buckskin Drive

2503 Buckskin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2503 Buckskin Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
High Pointe

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great open floor plan one story that is move in ready. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in all living areas. New carpet in all bedrooms. Warm neutral colors throughout the home. Split bedroom floor plan with private master. Upgraded lighting throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The large living area features a corner brick fireplace. An abundance of windows gives bright natural light. Good sized back yard and an open back patio.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2503 Buckskin Drive have any available units?
2503 Buckskin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2503 Buckskin Drive have?
Some of 2503 Buckskin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2503 Buckskin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2503 Buckskin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2503 Buckskin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2503 Buckskin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2503 Buckskin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2503 Buckskin Drive offers parking.
Does 2503 Buckskin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2503 Buckskin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2503 Buckskin Drive have a pool?
No, 2503 Buckskin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2503 Buckskin Drive have accessible units?
No, 2503 Buckskin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2503 Buckskin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2503 Buckskin Drive has units with dishwashers.

