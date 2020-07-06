2503 Buckskin Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Great open floor plan one story that is move in ready. Wood look ceramic tile flooring in all living areas. New carpet in all bedrooms. Warm neutral colors throughout the home. Split bedroom floor plan with private master. Upgraded lighting throughout and ceiling fans in all bedrooms. The large living area features a corner brick fireplace. An abundance of windows gives bright natural light. Good sized back yard and an open back patio.