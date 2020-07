2500 Eisenhower Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

THIS FABULOUS, CLEAN 3 BR 2 BATH 2-CAR GARAGE HOME IS LOCATED IN HIGHLY DESIRABLE COMMUNITY OF PRESIDENTS POINT IN McKinney. HOME FEATURES 10 FT CEILINGS, AN OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH FAMILY ROOM, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND & DINING AREA FORMING A LARGE SPACE: PERFECT TO ENTERTAIN FAMILY & FRIENDS. FLEX ROOM FACING THE STREET CAN BE USED AS A STUDY. AUTHENTIC HARDWOOD FLOORS IN ENTRY WAY & KITCHEN, BUILT-IN SPEAKERS & SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM TO LISTEN TO YOUR FAVORITE MUSIC! BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED BACKYARD OASIS IS AN IDEAL PLACE FOR RETREAT: TO ENJOY TEXAS SUMMER & MILD WINTER. NEW ROOF & CUSTOM BUILT SOLAR WINDOW SCREENS INSTALLED IN AUG '19. GREAT McKinney ISD. NICELY LOCATED: CLOSE TO HWY 75, HWY 380, SHOPPING & DINING.