Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Check out this spacious home in close to everything in Mckinney.Plenty of room to roam with large bedrooms. walk in closets, multiple living rooms and a nice sized kitchen. If you are looking to live on this side of town look no further than this home.



Multiple Applications received owner will process in first come first serve basis.