Amenities

granite counters dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace game room

Spacious 2 stories 4 bedrooms house plus study.Home located minutes from 75 & near highly desirable Mckinney schools. New high quality granite counter top in kitchen and baths. NEW tiles in kitchen,bathrooms,utility. FRESH paint interior and exterior, LAMINATE FLOOR in entry,family room,living room, game room, hallway, stairs and study. All bedrooms plus game room in upstairs. Must See! Move In Ready! HOA is included! Pet case by case.