Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage ceiling fan fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely 1 story 3 bedrooms, 2 baths and 1 study room. Open kitchen with large entertainment area. Wood floors in living area lends a comforting touch to this beautiful home. Ceiling fans thru out. Kitchen includes blk appliance package, 42 in cabinets and 14in tile floors. Exterior features include full sprinkler system, gutters and professional landscaped. Great location and great schools in the most desirable communities in McKinney.