2400 Shenfield Drive

Lovely one story home has it all! 4 bedrooms with a formal dining room and study! Spacious and lots of natural light. Large corner lot gives you lots of yard space and privacy. Wood floors in entry and formal dining. Double french doors to the study. Kitchen has granite countertops, deco tile accents, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Master bath has separate shower and tub, deco tiles, dual sinks, raised vanity, and large walk-in closet. Close to 75 and 380 - ideal location, convenient to shopping, restaurants. Photos are of the home when it was brand new.