All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2400 Shenfield Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2400 Shenfield Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2400 Shenfield Drive

2400 Shenfield Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

2400 Shenfield Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Lovely one story home has it all! 4 bedrooms with a formal dining room and study! Spacious and lots of natural light. Large corner lot gives you lots of yard space and privacy. Wood floors in entry and formal dining. Double french doors to the study. Kitchen has granite countertops, deco tile accents, stainless steel appliances and lots of cabinets for storage. Master bath has separate shower and tub, deco tiles, dual sinks, raised vanity, and large walk-in closet. Close to 75 and 380 - ideal location, convenient to shopping, restaurants. Photos are of the home when it was brand new.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2400 Shenfield Drive have any available units?
2400 Shenfield Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2400 Shenfield Drive have?
Some of 2400 Shenfield Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2400 Shenfield Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2400 Shenfield Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2400 Shenfield Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2400 Shenfield Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2400 Shenfield Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2400 Shenfield Drive offers parking.
Does 2400 Shenfield Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2400 Shenfield Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2400 Shenfield Drive have a pool?
No, 2400 Shenfield Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2400 Shenfield Drive have accessible units?
No, 2400 Shenfield Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2400 Shenfield Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2400 Shenfield Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Retreat at Stonebridge Ranch
1920 Grassmere Ln
McKinney, TX 75071
Heritage Place
1600 Heritage Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Village at the Medical District
201 McKinney St
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Pointe
2401 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center