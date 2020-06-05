2324 Stone Creek Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking garage

Motivated seller!! Bring your offer! Compare it! This beautiful home located on a cul de sac in the Westridge Golf Course features a spacious open floor plan with brand NEW kitchen appliances, wood floors and is equipped with Cat5 cabling. Over-sized family room opens to the kitchen offering granite counter tops, back-splash, island, and cabinets galore. Master Suite boasts walk in closet, separate vanities, and large tub with separate shower. Upstairs game room has an adjoining walk in attic for easy storage access. The backyard provides a beautiful view of the golf course, with iron fence and open patio space for entertaining. This home won't stay on the market long, so stop by and view it today!