Last updated July 17 2019 at 3:00 AM

2324 Stone Creek Drive

2324 Stone Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2324 Stone Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Motivated seller!! Bring your offer! Compare it! This beautiful home located on a cul de sac in the Westridge Golf Course features a spacious open floor plan with brand NEW kitchen appliances, wood floors and is equipped with Cat5 cabling. Over-sized family room opens to the kitchen offering granite counter tops, back-splash, island, and cabinets galore. Master Suite boasts walk in closet, separate vanities, and large tub with separate shower. Upstairs game room has an adjoining walk in attic for easy storage access. The backyard provides a beautiful view of the golf course, with iron fence and open patio space for entertaining. This home won't stay on the market long, so stop by and view it today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
2324 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have?
Some of 2324 Stone Creek Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2324 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2324 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2324 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2324 Stone Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2324 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2324 Stone Creek Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2324 Stone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2324 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2324 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2324 Stone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

