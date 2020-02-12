2321 Glenhaven Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in McKinney! Exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard. It has an excellent open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, lots of cabinets and counter space, split bedrooms, light colors throughout the house. It features a large living room with lots of natural light and a huge eat-in kitchen. Beautiful gas-starter wood burning fireplace in the living room. Ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks!