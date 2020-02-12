All apartments in McKinney
Last updated April 19 2019 at 1:44 PM

2321 Glenhaven Drive

2321 Glenhaven Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2321 Glenhaven Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully crafted 4-2-2 home in McKinney! Exterior offers plenty of space in both the front and backyard. It has an excellent open floor plan with eat-in kitchen, lots of cabinets and counter space, split bedrooms, light colors throughout the house. It features a large living room with lots of natural light and a huge eat-in kitchen. Beautiful gas-starter wood burning fireplace in the living room. Ceramic tile and carpet flooring. Located close to plenty of schools, shopping and parks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have any available units?
2321 Glenhaven Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have?
Some of 2321 Glenhaven Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2321 Glenhaven Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2321 Glenhaven Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2321 Glenhaven Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2321 Glenhaven Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2321 Glenhaven Drive offers parking.
Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2321 Glenhaven Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have a pool?
No, 2321 Glenhaven Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have accessible units?
No, 2321 Glenhaven Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2321 Glenhaven Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2321 Glenhaven Drive has units with dishwashers.

