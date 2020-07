Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated ceiling fan fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace oven range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy 3 beds 2 baths home for lease in a quiet and nice community in central McKinney. Conveniently located, 0.7 miles to US-75 and mins to the blooming US-380 and US-75 corridors, 0.4 mile to middle and 1 mile to high school. Laminated wood in living, ceramic tile in kitchen and wet area, carpet in all beds. upgraded SS range and stone backsplash, and light fixtures in the kitchen, and ceiling fan in all bedrooms.