Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking

Updated and ready for occupancy! Great McKinney location close to 75 and 380! Lots of space for everyone in this 4 bed, 2.1 bath and ready for designer touches. 42 in kitchen cabinets, huge walk in pantry and utility combo. Game room and all beds upstairs. Large master retreat with walk in closet, dual sinks, and garden tub. Enjoy the great views from the balcony or just relax!