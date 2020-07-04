2312 Jameson Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher new construction garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME.Location Location Location. Come join McKinney Ranch low maintenance lifestyle. Convenient to 121 and 75. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage is everything you want. If you like the best of the best, you will be right at home with all of the designer features. Beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plus many more! This open floor plan is one of our favorites! Energy efficient features including tankless water heater and 16 SEER HVAC system, the best of the best! Come see us today! Ready December 1st