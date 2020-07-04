All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 4 2019

2312 Jameson Lane

2312 Jameson Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2312 Jameson Lane, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
new construction
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
INCREDIBLY BEAUTIFUL BRAND NEW HOME.Location Location Location. Come join McKinney Ranch low maintenance lifestyle. Convenient to 121 and 75. This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom, 2 car garage is everything you want. If you like the best of the best, you will be right at home with all of the designer features. Beautiful wood floors, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, plus many more! This open floor plan is one of our favorites! Energy efficient features including tankless water heater and 16 SEER HVAC system, the best of the best! Come see us today! Ready December 1st

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Jameson Lane have any available units?
2312 Jameson Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Jameson Lane have?
Some of 2312 Jameson Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Jameson Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Jameson Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Jameson Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2312 Jameson Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2312 Jameson Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2312 Jameson Lane offers parking.
Does 2312 Jameson Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2312 Jameson Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Jameson Lane have a pool?
No, 2312 Jameson Lane does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Jameson Lane have accessible units?
No, 2312 Jameson Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Jameson Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2312 Jameson Lane has units with dishwashers.

