Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2309 Marion Drive
Last updated March 17 2019 at 9:26 PM

2309 Marion Drive

2309 Marion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2309 Marion Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Clean and move-in ready! This lovely home has it all: walking distance to award-winning FRISCO schools, community pools,and city park! Upgraded beautiful wood floor! Ceramic tiles in wet areas. Light, open, and spacious living areas, great for entertaining! Easy access to major highways and retail. Study and half bath downstairs; spacious masters and three good-sized secondary bedrooms and game room up. Highly desirable West McKinney subdivision at Heights At Westridge. House has a covered porch in the front and a spacious covered patio in the back for wonderful outdoor living. No neighbors behind the house! Enjoy your privacy while leaving in a vibrant community!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2309 Marion Drive have any available units?
2309 Marion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2309 Marion Drive have?
Some of 2309 Marion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2309 Marion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2309 Marion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2309 Marion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2309 Marion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2309 Marion Drive offer parking?
No, 2309 Marion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2309 Marion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2309 Marion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2309 Marion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2309 Marion Drive has a pool.
Does 2309 Marion Drive have accessible units?
No, 2309 Marion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2309 Marion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2309 Marion Drive has units with dishwashers.

