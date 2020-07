Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage fireplace bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

Stunning brick home in west McKinney in an outstanding school zone. 3 beds 2.5 baths 1664 Sqt. Fresh paint, Brand-new carpet and wood floor and a large family room that is open to the kitchen. Generous back yard with plenty of play area. The house has a 2nd living area upstairs and generous bedrooms with lots of closet space easy access to hwy 75. well established community. oversize garden tub. balcony has nice view.