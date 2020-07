Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Ready for you to MOVE IN. Great LOCATION near 75, close to shopping and restaurants. Enjoy this cozy home with a fire place, kitchen with large cherry cabinets and island for cooking. The master features a large garden tub, double vanities and walk in closet. A separate utility next to the garage. Come see the updated carpets and paint throughout the house.