2308 Trinity Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

FOUR-BEDROOM HOME ON SCENIC GOLF COURSE LOT AND QUIET CUL-DE-SAC STREET IN MCKINNEY'S STONEBRIDGE RANCH IS READY FOR NEW FAMILY THIS SUMMER. COVETED MCKINNEY ISD SCHOOL CAMPUSES GRADES K-12 SERVE CHILDREN AT THIS PROPERTY. TILED ENTRY OPENS TO FAMILY ROOM WITH SOARING CEILINGS AND OPENS TO KITCHEN AND NOOK - ALL WITH HEAVILY TREE-LINED PANORAMIC VIEW OF GOLF COURSE. MASTER SUITE DOWN HAS SPACIOUS BATH AND LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET. THREE BEDROOMS, GAMEROOM, AND FULL BATH UP. SPRINKLER, SECURITY. RESIDENTS HAVE ACCESS TO ALL THE FANTASTIC STONEBRIDGE RANCH AMMENITIES AND LANDLORD PAYS THE ANNUAL HOA DUES.