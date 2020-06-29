All apartments in McKinney
2308 Geneva Lane

Location

2308 Geneva Ln, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
playground
tennis court
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 4 BEDROOM IN STONEBRIDGE RANCH, RECENT PAINT & CARPET! Light, open plan features Spacious Kitchen with built-in MW, Breakfast Bar, walk-in pantry* Large Liv & Din Rms + Family Rm with Cast Stone Fireplace-Gas Logs* Split Master Ste has WI closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Sep Shower* Three Secondary BRs+ Full Bath* C-tile in wet areas* Nice Sized Backyard, open patio* Stonebridge amenities: Sandy Beach Pool with Clubhouse, Aquatic Pool, Playgrounds, Parks, Tennis Courts, Lakes, Ponds & Walking & Biking Paths* Carpet will be cleaned + Fence & Bkyd repairs B-4 move-in* NO PETS OR SMOKERS* TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2308 Geneva Lane have any available units?
2308 Geneva Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2308 Geneva Lane have?
Some of 2308 Geneva Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2308 Geneva Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2308 Geneva Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2308 Geneva Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2308 Geneva Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2308 Geneva Lane offer parking?
Yes, 2308 Geneva Lane offers parking.
Does 2308 Geneva Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2308 Geneva Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2308 Geneva Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2308 Geneva Lane has a pool.
Does 2308 Geneva Lane have accessible units?
No, 2308 Geneva Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2308 Geneva Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2308 Geneva Lane has units with dishwashers.

