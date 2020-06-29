2308 Geneva Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage pool playground tennis court

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage tennis court

GREAT OPPORTUNITY TO LEASE 4 BEDROOM IN STONEBRIDGE RANCH, RECENT PAINT & CARPET! Light, open plan features Spacious Kitchen with built-in MW, Breakfast Bar, walk-in pantry* Large Liv & Din Rms + Family Rm with Cast Stone Fireplace-Gas Logs* Split Master Ste has WI closet, Dual Sinks, Garden Tub, Sep Shower* Three Secondary BRs+ Full Bath* C-tile in wet areas* Nice Sized Backyard, open patio* Stonebridge amenities: Sandy Beach Pool with Clubhouse, Aquatic Pool, Playgrounds, Parks, Tennis Courts, Lakes, Ponds & Walking & Biking Paths* Carpet will be cleaned + Fence & Bkyd repairs B-4 move-in* NO PETS OR SMOKERS* TAR APPLICATION & $50 APP FEE REQ'D FOR ALL OCCUPANTS OVER 18 YR-WE WRITE LEASE* SEE PRIVATE REMARKS!