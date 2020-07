Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking garage

This immaculate home has all the sought after custom features!! Hand scraped hard wood flooring, plantation shutters, slate tile, plush extra padded carpet, built in's, outdoor fire place and MORE!! Amazing layout with study, private master retreat and upstairs game room that could be used as a 4th bedroom. Pie shaped lot and backyard oasis!! Access to Stonebridge Ranch Amenities! Don't miss out!!