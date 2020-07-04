2304 Marion Drive

Amenities
Beautiful open floorplan in great neighborhood walking distance to schools. Laminate flooring in living, granite counters in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs with a separate shower and tub. Two additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a huge game room finish out the upstairs area.
Large kitchen opens up to the living and dining area.
One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs makes for a great guest room, or a home office.
Enjoy the morning with coffee on the covered patio out back and during the warm summer months splash in one of 2 community pools.