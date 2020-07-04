All apartments in McKinney
2304 Marion Drive
2304 Marion Drive

2304 Marion Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2304 Marion Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
fireplace
game room
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Beautiful open floorplan in great neighborhood walking distance to schools. Laminate flooring in living, granite counters in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs with a separate shower and tub. Two additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a huge game room finish out the upstairs area.
Large kitchen opens up to the living and dining area.
One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs makes for a great guest room, or a home office.
Enjoy the morning with coffee on the covered patio out back and during the warm summer months splash in one of 2 community pools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2304 Marion Drive have any available units?
2304 Marion Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2304 Marion Drive have?
Some of 2304 Marion Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2304 Marion Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2304 Marion Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2304 Marion Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2304 Marion Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2304 Marion Drive offer parking?
No, 2304 Marion Drive does not offer parking.
Does 2304 Marion Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2304 Marion Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2304 Marion Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2304 Marion Drive has a pool.
Does 2304 Marion Drive have accessible units?
No, 2304 Marion Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2304 Marion Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2304 Marion Drive has units with dishwashers.

