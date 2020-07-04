2304 Marion Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pool fireplace game room

Beautiful open floorplan in great neighborhood walking distance to schools. Laminate flooring in living, granite counters in kitchen. Spacious master bedroom is upstairs with a separate shower and tub. Two additional bedrooms, 1 full bathroom and a huge game room finish out the upstairs area.

Large kitchen opens up to the living and dining area.

One bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs makes for a great guest room, or a home office.

Enjoy the morning with coffee on the covered patio out back and during the warm summer months splash in one of 2 community pools.