Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan fire pit

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 3 full bath in Stonebridge Ranch Community! Open floor plan with spacious kitchen! Completely Updated home with granite counter tops, tile and laminate flooring, custom paint and wall finish and gorgeous stone fireplace. One of the secondary bedrooms has it's own bathroom inside of it.Ceiling fans in each room. Fabulous front porch. Cozy back yard with fire pit and covered patio!