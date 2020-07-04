228 Whitman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities game room playground

This large 1.5 story family home in exemplary Prosper ISD sits on a quiet street in Valor Pointe Estates in the Reserve of Westridge boasting an incredible Water Park, playground & park nearby & lush greenbelts for jogging. Upgrades include granite in kitchen, large family room with fireplace, and a covered patio. Upstairs is an enormous game room with a large bedroom and full bath perfect for guests, teenagers, or a mother-in-law suite. This home has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths downstairs, and 1 bed and 1 bath upstairs. Master is down with huge walk in closet and master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Decorated in soft neutral colors the home shows pride of ownership and was well taken care of.