Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
228 Whitman Drive
Last updated August 29 2019 at 10:50 PM

228 Whitman Drive

228 Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Location

228 Whitman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
playground
This large 1.5 story family home in exemplary Prosper ISD sits on a quiet street in Valor Pointe Estates in the Reserve of Westridge boasting an incredible Water Park, playground & park nearby & lush greenbelts for jogging. Upgrades include granite in kitchen, large family room with fireplace, and a covered patio. Upstairs is an enormous game room with a large bedroom and full bath perfect for guests, teenagers, or a mother-in-law suite. This home has 3 bedrooms & 2 baths downstairs, and 1 bed and 1 bath upstairs. Master is down with huge walk in closet and master bath with garden tub & separate shower. Decorated in soft neutral colors the home shows pride of ownership and was well taken care of.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 228 Whitman Drive have any available units?
228 Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 228 Whitman Drive have?
Some of 228 Whitman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 228 Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
228 Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 228 Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 228 Whitman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 228 Whitman Drive offer parking?
No, 228 Whitman Drive does not offer parking.
Does 228 Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 228 Whitman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 228 Whitman Drive have a pool?
No, 228 Whitman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 228 Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 228 Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 228 Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 228 Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.

