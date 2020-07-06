All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 222 Randy Lee.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
222 Randy Lee
Last updated June 11 2019 at 6:06 AM

222 Randy Lee

222 Randy Lee Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

222 Randy Lee Lane, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
READY TO MOVE IN! 3 BEDROOMS,2 BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE - NICE BRICK HOME IN McKINNEY FOR LEASE! MANY TALL, SHADY TREES! Lots of Room and Storage and Plenty of Parking Spaces--5 or more. New Tile, Huge Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, New Roof in 2017, New Stove and Convection Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Full Sprinkler System, Gutters, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, Motion Safety Lights Exterior, Ceiling Fans, Solar Screens All Windows, New Bath Appliances with New Shower and Vanities, New Attic Insulation, 15 X 9 Storage Building, Air Conditioned, in Back Yard with Board on Board Privacy Fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 222 Randy Lee have any available units?
222 Randy Lee doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 222 Randy Lee have?
Some of 222 Randy Lee's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 222 Randy Lee currently offering any rent specials?
222 Randy Lee is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 222 Randy Lee pet-friendly?
No, 222 Randy Lee is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 222 Randy Lee offer parking?
Yes, 222 Randy Lee offers parking.
Does 222 Randy Lee have units with washers and dryers?
No, 222 Randy Lee does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 222 Randy Lee have a pool?
No, 222 Randy Lee does not have a pool.
Does 222 Randy Lee have accessible units?
No, 222 Randy Lee does not have accessible units.
Does 222 Randy Lee have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 222 Randy Lee has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Axiom HUB 121
7201 Henneman Way
McKinney, TX 75070
St. Paul's Square at Adriatica Village
470 Adriatic Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Aspire McKinney Ranch
4700 Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center