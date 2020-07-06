222 Randy Lee

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking garage

READY TO MOVE IN! 3 BEDROOMS,2 BATHS, 3 CAR GARAGE - NICE BRICK HOME IN McKINNEY FOR LEASE! MANY TALL, SHADY TREES! Lots of Room and Storage and Plenty of Parking Spaces--5 or more. New Tile, Huge Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace, New Roof in 2017, New Stove and Convection Oven, Dishwasher, Disposal, Full Sprinkler System, Gutters, Fresh Paint Interior and Exterior, Motion Safety Lights Exterior, Ceiling Fans, Solar Screens All Windows, New Bath Appliances with New Shower and Vanities, New Attic Insulation, 15 X 9 Storage Building, Air Conditioned, in Back Yard with Board on Board Privacy Fence.