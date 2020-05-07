All apartments in McKinney
2213 Rockport Drive
Last updated May 6 2019 at 9:31 AM

2213 Rockport Drive

2213 Rockport Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2213 Rockport Drive, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
microwave
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
parking
garage
A nice house with 10 foot high ceiling,3 bedroom plus study room,open kitchen,dinning and family room. Entry, breakfast, kitchen, bathroom. are tile. Laminate floor in family room, master room. new carpet at bedroom 2 and 3 and dining room and studay. All Room have ceiling fans.Owner will pay HOA due. All information contained herein deemed reliable but not guaranteed. cleaser or lessor broker to verify all information included schools and dimensions. Listing broker and brokerage are not responsible for inaccuracies. lessor need to verify all information included school information and square feet, lessor need to provide copy of driver license.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2213 Rockport Drive have any available units?
2213 Rockport Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2213 Rockport Drive have?
Some of 2213 Rockport Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2213 Rockport Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2213 Rockport Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2213 Rockport Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2213 Rockport Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2213 Rockport Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2213 Rockport Drive offers parking.
Does 2213 Rockport Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2213 Rockport Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2213 Rockport Drive have a pool?
No, 2213 Rockport Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2213 Rockport Drive have accessible units?
No, 2213 Rockport Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2213 Rockport Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2213 Rockport Drive has units with dishwashers.

