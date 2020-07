Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Lovely townhome offering 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths upstairs with powder bathroom downstairs. This unit offers a fenced yard, fireplace, and single attached garage as well. It's ready for its next occupants with fresh paint, flooring, and new granite kitchen countertops. Stainless steel refrigerator included. Located close to elementary school and early childhood center.