2202 Brookview Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

QUIET CUL DE SAC LOT. GREAT DRIVE UP WITH A HUGE BACKYARD. ROOM TO ROAM FOR THE KIDS. LOCATION, LOCATION IN WEST MCKINNEY.RENOVATED KITCHEN AND BATH ROOMS WITH GRANITE COUNTER TOPS AND BEAUTIFUL BACK SPLASH CERAMIC TILE THROUGHOUT THE HOME. WITH ALL HARD SURFACE FLOORS, IT IS GREAT FOR THOSE WITH ALLERGIES AND HEALTH ISSUES. LIGHT AND BRIGHT WITH VAULTED CEILINGS. GARAGE CONVERSION ALLOWS FOR A FLEX ROOM. EITHER A 4 BEDROOM AND 1 LIVING AREA OR 3 BEDROOM 3 BEDROOM AND 2 LIVING AREAS. UPDATES INCLUDE: CERAMIC AND WOOD FLOORING, PAINT INSIDE AND OUTSIDE, ROOF, TUB AND SHOWER SURROUND, HVAC, AND MORE. A WOOD DECK OFFERS A PLACE FOR COOKOUTS WITH FAMILY. CLOSE TO 75 AND 121, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING, PARKS AND RECREATION.