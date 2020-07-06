2117 Arthur Street

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets ceiling fan

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking garage

Carpet and wood flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2” blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen has island and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms and large gameroom upstairs. All bedrooms have carpet and walk-in closets. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Outside has sprinkler system, fenced backyard, covered patio and wood deck. Garage has built-in workbench and built-in storage. Great location, close to Cinemark, Costco, restaurants, Baylor Hospital, etc!