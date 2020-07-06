All apartments in McKinney
2117 Arthur Street
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:22 PM

2117 Arthur Street

2117 Arthur Street · No Longer Available
Location

2117 Arthur Street, McKinney, TX 75071

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Carpet and wood flooring, ceiling fans, nickel fixtures and 2” blinds through-out. Security system and fireplace in the family room. Eat-in kitchen has island and walk-in pantry. All bedrooms and large gameroom upstairs. All bedrooms have carpet and walk-in closets. Master bathroom has garden tub and separate shower. Outside has sprinkler system, fenced backyard, covered patio and wood deck. Garage has built-in workbench and built-in storage. Great location, close to Cinemark, Costco, restaurants, Baylor Hospital, etc!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2117 Arthur Street have any available units?
2117 Arthur Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2117 Arthur Street have?
Some of 2117 Arthur Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2117 Arthur Street currently offering any rent specials?
2117 Arthur Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2117 Arthur Street pet-friendly?
No, 2117 Arthur Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2117 Arthur Street offer parking?
Yes, 2117 Arthur Street offers parking.
Does 2117 Arthur Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2117 Arthur Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2117 Arthur Street have a pool?
No, 2117 Arthur Street does not have a pool.
Does 2117 Arthur Street have accessible units?
No, 2117 Arthur Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2117 Arthur Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2117 Arthur Street has units with dishwashers.

