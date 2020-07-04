All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 2116 Stone Creek Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
2116 Stone Creek Drive
Last updated May 15 2019 at 10:09 AM

2116 Stone Creek Drive

2116 Stone Creek Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

2116 Stone Creek Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Immaculate condition lease property! This beautiful property is located on an interior lot backing to the golf course. Master plus study and half bath are on the first floor with 2 remaining bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Wood floors, ceiling fans, french doors (study), large cook's delight granite kitchen, large center island, abundance of counter & cabinet space, gas stove, black appl. includes 3 yr old side by side Amana refrigerator, Plus 3 yr old, Front entry, LG stainless washer and dryer are incl in the utility rm. Owner WILL NOT BE responsible for any repair of refrigerator or washer n dryer. Spacious rooms thruout plus a formal DR (could also be used as a sep sitting area! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have any available units?
2116 Stone Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have?
Some of 2116 Stone Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2116 Stone Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2116 Stone Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2116 Stone Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2116 Stone Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2116 Stone Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2116 Stone Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 2116 Stone Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 2116 Stone Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2116 Stone Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2116 Stone Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Central Park At Craig Ranch
7920 Collin David South Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Atlantic McKinney Ranch
5500 McKinney Place Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
The Gables of McKinney Apartments
1500 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75069
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Discovery at Rowlett Creek
4101 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center