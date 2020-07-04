2116 Stone Creek Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Immaculate condition lease property! This beautiful property is located on an interior lot backing to the golf course. Master plus study and half bath are on the first floor with 2 remaining bedrooms and one bath upstairs. Wood floors, ceiling fans, french doors (study), large cook's delight granite kitchen, large center island, abundance of counter & cabinet space, gas stove, black appl. includes 3 yr old side by side Amana refrigerator, Plus 3 yr old, Front entry, LG stainless washer and dryer are incl in the utility rm. Owner WILL NOT BE responsible for any repair of refrigerator or washer n dryer. Spacious rooms thruout plus a formal DR (could also be used as a sep sitting area! DON'T MISS THIS ONE!