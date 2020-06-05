2109 Lanshire Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill

Beautiful home with open floor plan in popular Westridge community & Exemplary FRISCO ISD! Great layout with 3 BR and a bonus room that could be used as a study, dining, kid’s playroom or 4th bedroom. Spacious family room with corner fireplace, good size kitchen with SS fridge, large breakfast area, Master bedroom with walk in closet and a garden tub plus shower. Home features bright wall colors and decorative light fixtures. Large 600 sqft (40x15) outdoor covered patio area is great for relaxing or an entertaining BBQ. Easy commute to major highways and minutes from premium shopping. Right across community pool, playground, jogging trails & elementary school. Walk to Elementary, Middle & High School.