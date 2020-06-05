All apartments in McKinney
2109 Lanshire Drive
Last updated March 21 2020 at 1:46 AM

2109 Lanshire Drive

2109 Lanshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

2109 Lanshire Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
Beautiful home with open floor plan in popular Westridge community & Exemplary FRISCO ISD! Great layout with 3 BR and a bonus room that could be used as a study, dining, kid’s playroom or 4th bedroom. Spacious family room with corner fireplace, good size kitchen with SS fridge, large breakfast area, Master bedroom with walk in closet and a garden tub plus shower. Home features bright wall colors and decorative light fixtures. Large 600 sqft (40x15) outdoor covered patio area is great for relaxing or an entertaining BBQ. Easy commute to major highways and minutes from premium shopping. Right across community pool, playground, jogging trails & elementary school. Walk to Elementary, Middle & High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2109 Lanshire Drive have any available units?
2109 Lanshire Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2109 Lanshire Drive have?
Some of 2109 Lanshire Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2109 Lanshire Drive currently offering any rent specials?
2109 Lanshire Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2109 Lanshire Drive pet-friendly?
No, 2109 Lanshire Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 2109 Lanshire Drive offer parking?
Yes, 2109 Lanshire Drive offers parking.
Does 2109 Lanshire Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2109 Lanshire Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2109 Lanshire Drive have a pool?
Yes, 2109 Lanshire Drive has a pool.
Does 2109 Lanshire Drive have accessible units?
No, 2109 Lanshire Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 2109 Lanshire Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2109 Lanshire Drive has units with dishwashers.

