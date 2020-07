Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Prime location for this fantastic home. Kitchen features granite and stainless appliances, tall cabinets, breakfast bar. Kitchen opens to living area with fireplace. Open patio area to enjoy cooler evenings. Master bathroom hosts dual sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Vaulted ceilings. Extra loft area can be used as study or additional living area. If home is Active on MLS then it is available. Application can be completed and paid online.