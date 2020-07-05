All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 208 Whitman Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
208 Whitman Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

208 Whitman Drive

208 Whitman Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

208 Whitman Drive, McKinney, TX 75070

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
garage
internet access
This gorgeous home is waiting on you !Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a flex room living or study or extra bedroom. Beautiful open floor plan with stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and stone back splash in the kitchen and baths. Upgraded lighting & WiFi sprinkler system and garage door. Rock flower beds and a beautiful covered back porch Located in Valor Pointe at Westridge this highly sought after community offers a water park, water fountain lake, Club house, jogging and biking trails and play ground.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 208 Whitman Drive have any available units?
208 Whitman Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 208 Whitman Drive have?
Some of 208 Whitman Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 208 Whitman Drive currently offering any rent specials?
208 Whitman Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 208 Whitman Drive pet-friendly?
No, 208 Whitman Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 208 Whitman Drive offer parking?
Yes, 208 Whitman Drive offers parking.
Does 208 Whitman Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 208 Whitman Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 208 Whitman Drive have a pool?
No, 208 Whitman Drive does not have a pool.
Does 208 Whitman Drive have accessible units?
No, 208 Whitman Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 208 Whitman Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 208 Whitman Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Magnolia Ranch
3191 Medical Center Dr
McKinney, TX 75069
Times Square at Craig Ranch
7951 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Orion McKinney
2580 Collin McKinney Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Ranch at Hudson Xing
3250 Hudson Crossing
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Cypress
4690 W Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center