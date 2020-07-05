208 Whitman Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground garage internet access

This gorgeous home is waiting on you !Large 3 bedroom, 2 bath with a flex room living or study or extra bedroom. Beautiful open floor plan with stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops and stone back splash in the kitchen and baths. Upgraded lighting & WiFi sprinkler system and garage door. Rock flower beds and a beautiful covered back porch Located in Valor Pointe at Westridge this highly sought after community offers a water park, water fountain lake, Club house, jogging and biking trails and play ground.