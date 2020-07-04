All apartments in McKinney
Last updated June 27 2019 at 9:11 AM

2020 Fleming Dr

2020 Fleming Dr · No Longer Available
Location

2020 Fleming Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Hidden Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
2020 Fleming Dr. Mckinney - **Special - If you pay the deposit by 06/30/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **

Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story established home in Hidden Creek! Open eat in kitchen with island & breakfast bar, electric cooktop, double oven. Formal dining room and cozy living room with fireplace with hand scraped wood floors throughout first floor. Oversized game room with built ins! Master suite with sitting area, separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Tandem style 3 car garage with entry to the backyard, covered back patio with 3 ceiling fans. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.

(RLNE4972620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2020 Fleming Dr have any available units?
2020 Fleming Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 2020 Fleming Dr have?
Some of 2020 Fleming Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2020 Fleming Dr currently offering any rent specials?
2020 Fleming Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2020 Fleming Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 2020 Fleming Dr is pet friendly.
Does 2020 Fleming Dr offer parking?
Yes, 2020 Fleming Dr offers parking.
Does 2020 Fleming Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2020 Fleming Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2020 Fleming Dr have a pool?
No, 2020 Fleming Dr does not have a pool.
Does 2020 Fleming Dr have accessible units?
No, 2020 Fleming Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 2020 Fleming Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 2020 Fleming Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

