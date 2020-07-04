Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

2020 Fleming Dr. Mckinney - **Special - If you pay the deposit by 06/30/19, we will waive the application and admin fee! **



Beautiful 5 bedroom 3 bath 2 story established home in Hidden Creek! Open eat in kitchen with island & breakfast bar, electric cooktop, double oven. Formal dining room and cozy living room with fireplace with hand scraped wood floors throughout first floor. Oversized game room with built ins! Master suite with sitting area, separate tub and shower, and dual sinks. Tandem style 3 car garage with entry to the backyard, covered back patio with 3 ceiling fans. Pets accepted on a case by case basis.



