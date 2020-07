Amenities

Very nice single story home with large lot in great location and neighborhood. Master suite with updated shower and granite. Three split bedrooms and guest bath recently painted. Dining room could be flex room used as second living or game room. Kitchen has stainless gas range and refrigerator, island, and plenty of cabinets, overlooking the family room with newly installed gas logs. Covered patio and a yard for family and friends to hang out.