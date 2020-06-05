All apartments in McKinney
McKinney, TX
200 Lansdale Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

200 Lansdale Drive

200 Lansdale Drive · No Longer Available
McKinney
Apartments with Gym
1 Bedrooms
Apartments under $1,200
Pet Friendly Places
Location

200 Lansdale Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
WOW! Beautiful GOLF COURSE VIEW 4 BR 2 full bath home in sought after Fairways North At Westridge! Award-Winning Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, handscraped hardwood floors throughout, beautiful stone fireplace, & much much more! HUGE kitchen with custom cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. Fourth bedroom can be used as a study. Spacious master bath with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and walk-in closet! STUNNING backyard with covered patio and golf course view great for entertaining! MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 200 Lansdale Drive have any available units?
200 Lansdale Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 200 Lansdale Drive have?
Some of 200 Lansdale Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 200 Lansdale Drive currently offering any rent specials?
200 Lansdale Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 200 Lansdale Drive pet-friendly?
No, 200 Lansdale Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 200 Lansdale Drive offer parking?
No, 200 Lansdale Drive does not offer parking.
Does 200 Lansdale Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 200 Lansdale Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 200 Lansdale Drive have a pool?
No, 200 Lansdale Drive does not have a pool.
Does 200 Lansdale Drive have accessible units?
No, 200 Lansdale Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 200 Lansdale Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 200 Lansdale Drive has units with dishwashers.

