200 Lansdale Drive

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

WOW! Beautiful GOLF COURSE VIEW 4 BR 2 full bath home in sought after Fairways North At Westridge! Award-Winning Frisco ISD! Open floor plan with vaulted ceilings, split bedrooms, handscraped hardwood floors throughout, beautiful stone fireplace, & much much more! HUGE kitchen with custom cabinets, glass tile backsplash, granite countertops, and walk-in pantry. Fourth bedroom can be used as a study. Spacious master bath with garden tub, separate shower, separate vanities, and walk-in closet! STUNNING backyard with covered patio and golf course view great for entertaining! MUST SEE!