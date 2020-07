Amenities

LUXURY MEDITERRANEAN STYLE TOWN HOME!!!HIGH QUALITY 3 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 2 car garage with epoxy flooring.WOOD FLOOR THE ENTIRE FIRST FLOOR! SS APPL GRANITE IN KITCHEN, GAS 5 BURNER RANGE! Designer paint thru out! Brand new carpet in all bedrooms. ENJOY ALL THE GREAT STONEBRIDGE AMENITIES that includes tennis,golf, basketball court, community pools, jogging path, park,clubhouse 1 mile away from Adriatica. New roof and new AC. Don't miss out!