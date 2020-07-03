1900 Van Landingham Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage media room

Stunning Darling home, in Wren Creek. Features 4 bd, 3.5 bth, and 3,357 sq ft of living space. 1st floor features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in entry & study, and 5-inch nailed down hand scraped floors. Kitchen equipped with lvl 3 granite, knotty maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. Separate game room and separate media room for entertaining. Cozy up to the stone fireplace during winter. Don't miss the surround sound wiring in lving, media and outdoor patio. On quiet street that backs up to HOA managed green belt with no neighbors behind you. New roof 2017. Large storage room, can be converted to 5th bedroom.