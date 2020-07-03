All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1900 Van Landingham Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1900 Van Landingham Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1900 Van Landingham Drive

1900 Van Landingham Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1900 Van Landingham Drive, McKinney, TX 75071
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
media room
Stunning Darling home, in Wren Creek. Features 4 bd, 3.5 bth, and 3,357 sq ft of living space. 1st floor features open floor plan, vaulted ceilings in entry & study, and 5-inch nailed down hand scraped floors. Kitchen equipped with lvl 3 granite, knotty maple cabinets, and stainless appliances. Separate game room and separate media room for entertaining. Cozy up to the stone fireplace during winter. Don't miss the surround sound wiring in lving, media and outdoor patio. On quiet street that backs up to HOA managed green belt with no neighbors behind you. New roof 2017. Large storage room, can be converted to 5th bedroom.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have any available units?
1900 Van Landingham Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have?
Some of 1900 Van Landingham Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1900 Van Landingham Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1900 Van Landingham Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1900 Van Landingham Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1900 Van Landingham Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1900 Van Landingham Drive offers parking.
Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1900 Van Landingham Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have a pool?
No, 1900 Van Landingham Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have accessible units?
No, 1900 Van Landingham Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1900 Van Landingham Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1900 Van Landingham Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
How to Move Cross Country
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Adley Craig Ranch
8951 McCutchins Drive
McKinney, TX 75070
The Venue Craig Ranch
4651 S Custer Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Davis at the Square
260 East Davis Street
McKinney, TX 75069
McKinney Square
6600 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Villas At Stonebridge Ranch
7101 Virginia Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75071
Westcreek Apartments
2301 W White Ave
McKinney, TX 75071
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center