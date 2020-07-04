1821 Desoto Drive

Amenities

Amazing, open bright town home in excellent neighborhood. Hardwood floors in main areas for easy maintenance. Kitchen is updated with SS appliances gorgeous granite counter tops, updated cabinets, gas cook top, and refrigerator. Gas fireplace in the upstairs living room with convenient balcony access. The 2nd bedroom downstairs has its own bathroom and living room den for added space. Community pool across the street. Close to shopping, highly rated schools, walking, hiking, biking trails & highways. The owner pays HOA dues to cover yard maintenance, use of all amenities including gym, tennis courts, etc. Low maintenance home with a lot of added benefits for tenants. Small pets & long term lease are accepted.