All apartments in McKinney
Find more places like 1821 Desoto Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1821 Desoto Drive
Last updated June 8 2019 at 5:58 AM

1821 Desoto Drive

1821 Desoto Dr · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
McKinney
See all
Stonebridge Ranch
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments under $1,200
See all

Location

1821 Desoto Dr, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
tennis court
Amazing, open bright town home in excellent neighborhood. Hardwood floors in main areas for easy maintenance. Kitchen is updated with SS appliances gorgeous granite counter tops, updated cabinets, gas cook top, and refrigerator. Gas fireplace in the upstairs living room with convenient balcony access. The 2nd bedroom downstairs has its own bathroom and living room den for added space. Community pool across the street. Close to shopping, highly rated schools, walking, hiking, biking trails & highways. The owner pays HOA dues to cover yard maintenance, use of all amenities including gym, tennis courts, etc. Low maintenance home with a lot of added benefits for tenants. Small pets & long term lease are accepted.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1821 Desoto Drive have any available units?
1821 Desoto Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1821 Desoto Drive have?
Some of 1821 Desoto Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1821 Desoto Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1821 Desoto Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1821 Desoto Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1821 Desoto Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1821 Desoto Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1821 Desoto Drive offers parking.
Does 1821 Desoto Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1821 Desoto Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1821 Desoto Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1821 Desoto Drive has a pool.
Does 1821 Desoto Drive have accessible units?
No, 1821 Desoto Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1821 Desoto Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1821 Desoto Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Bexley at WestRidge
401 S Coit Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
The Avenues at Craig Ranch
8700 Stacy Rd
McKinney, TX 75070
Kinwood
3300 N McDonald St
McKinney, TX 75071
Saxon Woods
4490 Eldorado Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Soho Parkway
6653 McKinney Ranch Pkwy
McKinney, TX 75070
Rustic on McKinney
2700 N Brook Dr
McKinney, TX 75070
1701 at Eldorado
1701 Park Central
McKinney, TX 75069
Raleigh House Apartments
4450 S Ridge Rd
McKinney, TX 75070

Similar Pages

McKinney 1 BedroomsMcKinney 2 Bedrooms
McKinney Apartments under $1,200McKinney Apartments with Gym
McKinney Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TX
Bedford, TXGrapevine, TXAllen, TXNorth Richland Hills, TXMansfield, TXFarmers Branch, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Stonebridge Ranch

Apartments Near Colleges

Collin County Community College DistrictAmberton University
El Centro CollegeThe University of Texas at Dallas
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center