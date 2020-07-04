All apartments in McKinney
Last updated May 1 2019 at 5:41 AM

1817 Houghton Drive

1817 Houghton Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1817 Houghton Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Westridge

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
pool
garage
media room
BEAUTIFUL HOME with Frisco ISD! This 5 BR 4 BA 2 Car garage home checks off a lot of boxes. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, shopping, dining, entertainment and access to major roads.Large kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite Ctop, tons of cabinets, accent lighting and SS appliances. The First Level includes a Generous Master Suite with spacious closets, separate vanities, separate tub & shower and an entertaining family room with fireplace, formal dining room, a guest bedroom, and bathroom. The second level with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a well-sized game room and media room. Community amenities include pool, fitness room, children play structures and hike n bike trails. This home cannot be MISSED!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1817 Houghton Drive have any available units?
1817 Houghton Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1817 Houghton Drive have?
Some of 1817 Houghton Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1817 Houghton Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1817 Houghton Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1817 Houghton Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1817 Houghton Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1817 Houghton Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1817 Houghton Drive offers parking.
Does 1817 Houghton Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1817 Houghton Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1817 Houghton Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1817 Houghton Drive has a pool.
Does 1817 Houghton Drive have accessible units?
No, 1817 Houghton Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1817 Houghton Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1817 Houghton Drive has units with dishwashers.

