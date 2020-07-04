1817 Houghton Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities gym game room parking pool garage media room

BEAUTIFUL HOME with Frisco ISD! This 5 BR 4 BA 2 Car garage home checks off a lot of boxes. Spacious rooms, plenty of storage, shopping, dining, entertainment and access to major roads.Large kitchen with tiled backsplash, granite Ctop, tons of cabinets, accent lighting and SS appliances. The First Level includes a Generous Master Suite with spacious closets, separate vanities, separate tub & shower and an entertaining family room with fireplace, formal dining room, a guest bedroom, and bathroom. The second level with 2 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms a well-sized game room and media room. Community amenities include pool, fitness room, children play structures and hike n bike trails. This home cannot be MISSED!