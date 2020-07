Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Nice traditional brick home minutes from 75 and The Square. Beautiful wood floors throughout the home, new tile floors in kitchen and the main bath has been remodeled. Large fenced yard, mature trees and covered front porch. The home has a 2 car garage and a utility room off the garage with room for a full sized washer and dryer. Great home in a great location.