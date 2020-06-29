All apartments in McKinney
Last updated March 28 2020 at 2:45 AM

1801 Hackett Creek Drive

1801 Hackett Creek Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1801 Hackett Creek Drive, McKinney, TX 75070
Stonebridge Ranch

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
playground
garage
tennis court
Lovely Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood of Fieldstone Place! This pristine 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an extended covered patio with fire pit to enjoy your large backyard facing the creek and greenbelt. Kitchen is equipped with a 5-burner gas stove, stone backsplash, granite counters, walk-in pantry and lots of counter space. Enjoy the amazing amenities of Stonebridge Ranch including the Beach and Tennis Club, aquatic center, miles of walking trails, parks, playgrounds, ponds and pickleball courts. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have any available units?
1801 Hackett Creek Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have?
Some of 1801 Hackett Creek Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1801 Hackett Creek Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1801 Hackett Creek Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1801 Hackett Creek Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive offers parking.
Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have a pool?
No, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have accessible units?
No, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1801 Hackett Creek Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1801 Hackett Creek Drive has units with dishwashers.

