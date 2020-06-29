1801 Hackett Creek Drive

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities fire pit parking playground garage tennis court

Lovely Stonebridge Ranch neighborhood of Fieldstone Place! This pristine 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home features an extended covered patio with fire pit to enjoy your large backyard facing the creek and greenbelt. Kitchen is equipped with a 5-burner gas stove, stone backsplash, granite counters, walk-in pantry and lots of counter space. Enjoy the amazing amenities of Stonebridge Ranch including the Beach and Tennis Club, aquatic center, miles of walking trails, parks, playgrounds, ponds and pickleball courts. Lease includes refrigerator, washer & dryer.