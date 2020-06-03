All apartments in McKinney
Last updated November 27 2019 at 11:33 PM

1731 Bonner Street

1731 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1731 Bonner Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully updated home near Historic Downtown Mckinney.Natural light abounds in this spacious open floor plan. The kitchen features a five burner gas stove, stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and under counter lighting. The family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a beautiful fireplace. Bedrooms are large and feature original hardwood floors. Entertain on your expansive back patio overlooking yard with storage building. $1950 rent plus utilities of $330 per month-includes electric,water, sewer, trash, and gas. Short term six-month lease ok at rent rate $2050 plus utilities. Refrigerator and microwave included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1731 Bonner Street have any available units?
1731 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1731 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1731 Bonner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1731 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1731 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1731 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1731 Bonner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1731 Bonner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1731 Bonner Street offers parking.
Does 1731 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1731 Bonner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1731 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1731 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1731 Bonner Street have accessible units?
No, 1731 Bonner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1731 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1731 Bonner Street has units with dishwashers.

