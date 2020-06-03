1731 Bonner Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully updated home near Historic Downtown Mckinney.Natural light abounds in this spacious open floor plan. The kitchen features a five burner gas stove, stainless appliances, granite counters, breakfast bar and under counter lighting. The family room is open to the kitchen and dining area with a beautiful fireplace. Bedrooms are large and feature original hardwood floors. Entertain on your expansive back patio overlooking yard with storage building. $1950 rent plus utilities of $330 per month-includes electric,water, sewer, trash, and gas. Short term six-month lease ok at rent rate $2050 plus utilities. Refrigerator and microwave included.