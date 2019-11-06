1727 Bonner Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Updated 3 bedrm 2 bath home with original wood flooring throughout home. Within walking distance to Burks Elem. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances & looks out to light, bright & inviting living area. Extra large utility room with over sized pantry next to kitchen. Skylite provides additional lighting to dining room.Master has sitting area & 2 closets. 3rd bedrm is separated from master.Study or 2nd living room has built-in shelving & cozy fireplace. Tiled 3rd living has window seats with storage &looks out to backyard.Carpot closed in on both sides and is connected to home. Backyard features board-on-board fence, large deck that is shaded by huge trees & side yard.