Home
/
McKinney, TX
/
1727 Bonner Street
Last updated September 27 2019 at 2:49 AM

1727 Bonner Street

1727 Bonner Street · No Longer Available
Location

1727 Bonner Street, McKinney, TX 75069

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Updated 3 bedrm 2 bath home with original wood flooring throughout home. Within walking distance to Burks Elem. Kitchen features granite counter-tops, breakfast bar, stainless appliances & looks out to light, bright & inviting living area. Extra large utility room with over sized pantry next to kitchen. Skylite provides additional lighting to dining room.Master has sitting area & 2 closets. 3rd bedrm is separated from master.Study or 2nd living room has built-in shelving & cozy fireplace. Tiled 3rd living has window seats with storage &looks out to backyard.Carpot closed in on both sides and is connected to home. Backyard features board-on-board fence, large deck that is shaded by huge trees & side yard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1727 Bonner Street have any available units?
1727 Bonner Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in McKinney, TX.
How much is rent in McKinney, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly McKinney Rent Report.
What amenities does 1727 Bonner Street have?
Some of 1727 Bonner Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1727 Bonner Street currently offering any rent specials?
1727 Bonner Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1727 Bonner Street pet-friendly?
No, 1727 Bonner Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in McKinney.
Does 1727 Bonner Street offer parking?
Yes, 1727 Bonner Street offers parking.
Does 1727 Bonner Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1727 Bonner Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1727 Bonner Street have a pool?
No, 1727 Bonner Street does not have a pool.
Does 1727 Bonner Street have accessible units?
No, 1727 Bonner Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1727 Bonner Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1727 Bonner Street does not have units with dishwashers.

